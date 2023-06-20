Nothing Phone 2 To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Specs, Price & More

The company is all set to launch the new phone- Nothing 2 in the Indian market. It has been a year since the company launched the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1.

The company will unveil Nothing Phone 2 in a global launch event next month in July. The customers have high expectations from the upcoming Nothing phone. The company has revealed the official launch date for Nothing 2- 11 July 2023 at 8:30 PM IST.

It is expected that the new version will come with updated performances and better design and specifications. The company has not yet announced the phone's features, specifications, and price but there have been a few details have appeared online. Let's have a look at the expected specs, price, features, and design.