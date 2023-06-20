Nothing Phone 2 To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Specs, Price & More

The company is all set to launch the new phone- Nothing 2 in the Indian market. It has been a year since the company launched the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1.
The company will unveil Nothing Phone 2 in a global launch event next month in July. The customers have high expectations from the upcoming Nothing phone. The company has revealed the official launch date for Nothing 2- 11 July 2023 at 8:30 PM IST.
It is expected that the new version will come with updated performances and better design and specifications. The company has not yet announced the phone's features, specifications, and price but there have been a few details have appeared online. Let's have a look at the expected specs, price, features, and design.
Nothing 2 Launch Date and Time
The company has officially announced launch date of Nothing Phone 2 wrote, "Come to the bright side. Phone (2) is nearly here."
It revealed the launch will take place on 11 July 2023 at 20:30 IST on nothing.tech
Nothing 2: Price in India
The London-based company has not yet revealed the phone's official price though Nothing's CEO Carl Pei mentioned that it will be "more premium" than the former one, as cited by Mint.
The phone might be slightly pricier than the first one and may come around Rs 40,000- Rs 45,000 in India.
Nothing 2: Expected Specs & Features
It is believed that Nothing Phone 2 has been redesigned. The phone's back panel and camera module has been changed to help give an "enhanced visual appeal."
The phone might also have curved edges to give users a better hand feel and grip.
The phone might be available in two colours - Black and White.
Nothing Phone 2 may come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 4,700mAH battery and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display.
It may run on Android 13-based custom UI.
Though there is no information about the camera, the camera quality is expected to improve with the chipset.
