Nothing Phone 2 To Launch in India, Spotted on Geekbench: Check Details

Nothing Phone 2 India Launch: Here are a few expected specifications of the device you should note.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to make its debut in India on 11 July 2023, as per the latest details. It is set to be the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 and buyers in the country are excited to know all the latest details. It is important to note that Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July 2022. Now, it is time for the popular company to introduce Nothing Phone 2 in India so buyers should stay alert.

As per the latest details online, certain specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 model have already been tipped ahead of the launch. It is also important to note that the brand-new device was spotted on Geekbench recently, ahead of the launch. Therefore, one should take note of the latest updates available online to know more about the specifications.

Here is everything you should know about Nothing Phone 2 if you are planning to purchase the device. It is important to note that the specifications are tipped so you will get to know the confirmed features only after the launch takes place on the scheduled date.

Nothing Phone 2 Launch: Expected Price

As per the rumours, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be priced at Rs 42,000 or Rs 43,000 in India. The brand new model is available for pre-order on Flipkart. To know more, you can check the official website.

One should note that the official price range is not announced yet because the device has not been launched.

Nothing Phone 2 Launch in India: Expected Specifications

When we talk about the features of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, it is likely to be available in two storage configuration options.

The device is also expected to be present in two colours, including white and dark grey/ black.

Nothing Phone 2 is set to sport a bigger 6.7-inch display. It is expected to run on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. The Geekbench listing indicates that the model will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor. It is also expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging.

These are all the details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the device to make its debut in India.

Topics:  Nothing Phone 2 

