Nothing Phone (2) Pre-Order Begins From 29 June: Pre-order Benefits & Offers

In case a customer wants to pre-order the Nothing Phone (2), they will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000 to secure their order. After this, they will have to come back to the page between July 11 to July 20 and choose the variant they want to buy.

During this time period, they can either pay the remaining balance to claim the exclusive pre-order benefits or cancel the order. Pre-ordering ensures that you get the phone before the first sale.

Customers who pre-order the phone will be eligible for a 50 percent discount on the Nothing Ear (stick) and the Nothing accessories package and they will also get an instant cashback if they are customers of top banks.

Nothing claims that the upcoming phone features a 100 percent recycled aluminum mid-frame, 100 percent recycled copper foil and tin on the main circuit board, 90 percent recycled steel in 28 parts, and 80 percent plastic parts that are sourced sustainably.