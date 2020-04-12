AutoQ: Mahindra Scorpio BS-VI, New Harley-Davidson Bike & More

The first few days after a nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March saw total chaos with disruption in essential services as the authorities weren't clear what was to be considered essential. So much so that delivery services of groceries and supply chains of essential services were also disrupted.

With public transport completely shut down, it has become difficult for those who had to rely on it and yet were connected with essential services – including medical staff, bank workers, grocery shopkeepers, and delivery agents.

