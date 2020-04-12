AutoQ: Mahindra Scorpio BS-VI, New Harley-Davidson Bike & More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the automotive industry.
ZoomCar, Rapido & Others Jump in To Get Essential Services Moving
The first few days after a nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March saw total chaos with disruption in essential services as the authorities weren't clear what was to be considered essential. So much so that delivery services of groceries and supply chains of essential services were also disrupted.
With public transport completely shut down, it has become difficult for those who had to rely on it and yet were connected with essential services – including medical staff, bank workers, grocery shopkeepers, and delivery agents.
Harley-Davidson Launches Low Rider S, But Can’t Ride It Yet
Most of the world may be in lockdown, but that hasn't stopped Harley-Davidson from launching a new motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S in India. You can't go pick it up right now, but once showrooms open you can for an ex-showroom price of Rs 14.69 lakh.
This Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is part of the brand's cruiser range of motorcycles and comes in two colours – black and silver. The Low Rider S is powered by Harley's Milwaukee Eight 114 engine. It's a 1,868 cc, air-cooled V-twin that puts out 93 PS of power and 155 Nm of torque with a six-speed belt-driven transmission.
Mahindra Scorpio to Get New BS-VI Variant Line-up Post Lockdown
The Mahindra Scorpio is one of India's more popular SUVs, having been in production since 2002. The Scorpio has consistently received updates over the years, with the last major update coming in 2017.
The latest generation Mahindra Scorpio gets an engine update. It still comes with the MHawk 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 140 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual transmission in the higher variants, while the entry-level variant gets the same engine with a five-speed manual transmission.
Drones Could Be Used to Track Possible COVID-19 Cases
The world is calling in all of its reinforcements to battle COVID-19. Technologies from every sector are being experimented with to come up with solutions to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Just a few days ago, we talked about how drone operators in India are helping the authorities to keep a vigilant eye on the movement of people and also spray disinfectants in areas most affected.
