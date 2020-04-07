ZoomCar, Rapido & Others Jump in To Get Essential Services Moving

The first few days after a nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March saw total chaos with disruption in essential services as the authorities weren't clear what was to be considered essential. So much so, delivery services of groceries and supply chains of essential services were disrupted.

With public transport completely shut down, it has become difficult for those who had to rely on public transport and yet were connected with essential services – including medical staff, bank workers, grocery shopkeepers, and delivery agents.

While some semblance of order has been restored in the past few days once "curfew passes" were made available to essential services, there is still a huge problem for transport. And that's where some of India's shared-mobility service companies have been pitching in.

Here's a look at what some of those service providers are offering.