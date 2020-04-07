Drones Could Be Used to Track Possible COVID-19 Cases Soon

The best thing about drones is that you are not bound by topographic limitations if you want to explore. In order to track the movement of people in environments that aren't easily accessible, a drone is an ideal option.

Draganfly, which is a commercial drone company based out of Canada, has been working on drones that can potentially help track the spread of COVID-19 by retrofitting them with thermal cameras to detect high temperatures in people from a distance.

According to the company, the drones are able to detect temperatures from as far as 100 metres and need 10-15 seconds to do so.

This video demonstrates how this technology works: