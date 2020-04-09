Mahindra Scorpio To Get New BS-VI Variant Line-up Post Lockdown

The Mahindra Scorpio is one of India's more popular SUVs, having been in production since 2002. The Scorpio has consistently received updates over the years, with the last major update coming in 2017.

The latest generation Mahindra Scorpio gets an engine update. It still comes with the MHawk 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 140 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual transmission in the higher variants, while the entry-level variant gets the same engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

This engine now meets BS-VI norms with the introduction of selective catalytic reduction (Ad Blue) technology.

With the 2014-2017 model of the Scorpio, Mahindra used to offer a six-speed automatic variant as well, but that was discontinued. Now, even the four-wheel-drive variant has been discontinued from the latest update.