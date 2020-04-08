Harley-Davidson Launches Low Rider S, But Can’t Ride It Yet
Most of the world may be in lockdown, but that hasn't stopped Harley-Davidson from launching a new motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S in India. You can't go pick it up right now, but once showrooms open you can for an ex-showroom price of Rs 14.69 lakh.
This Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is part of the brand's cruiser range of motorcycles and comes in two colours – black and silver. The Low Rider S is powered by Harley's Milwaukee Eight 114 engine. It's a 1,868 cc, air-cooled V-twin that puts out 93 PS of power and 155 Nm of torque with a six-speed belt-driven transmission.
The raised handlebars and low-slung seat are a classic Harley-Davidson styling feature. The bike comes in a combination of matte black and gloss black, giving it a stealth look. It gets an LED tail-lamp as well as a headlamp with a retro-look.
The bike has been built on the same frame as the brand's Heritage Softail. It gets dual 300 mm discs in front and a single disc at the rear. It sports a 16-inch rear alloy wheel with a 19-inch in front.
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S competes with the Triumph Rocket III as well as its siblings like the Fat Bob and Heritage Softail.