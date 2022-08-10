2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch Today: Check Price and Specifications Here
Hyundai Tucson 2022: The bookings of the SUV model have already begun in India around 19 July 2022 for the buyers.
The brand new Hyundai Tucson 2022 is going to make its debut in India today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. It is important to note that the bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson have already begun in the country. People have to pay a token amount of Rs 50,000 to book the new SUV that is set to launch on Wednesday. The Hyundai Tucson 2022 can be booked at any of the authorised company dealerships. One can also book it online via the company website.
The bookings of the Hyundai Tucson 2022 officially began around 19 July 2022 in the country. According to the latest official details, Hyundai has registered over 3,000 bookings for the facelifted SUV within 20 days. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is ready to be officially launched today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022, in the country.
As the brand new SUV model is ready to make its debut in the country on Wednesday, we have some details on the specifications and price that the buyers should know.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: Specification Details
The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is going to be a massive step up from the previous model when it comes to the exterior design and interior features. The SUV is equipped with a Level 2 Advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) along with over 60 features available through Hyundai Bluelink.
The Hyundai Tucson 2022 is decided to be available in two variants in the country which include Platinum and Signature. The brand new Tucson sports Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy on the outside.
The front look of the SUV is furnished by the use of LED headlamps with hidden DRLs which are also LED.
On the side, the model is equipped with angular wheel arches, large wheels, black cladding and the prominent “Z” shaped character lines provide the car with a sporty look.
To know more about the specifications of the Hyundai Tucson 2022, one should keep an eye on the launch on 10 August 2022.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: Price in India
The Hyundai Tucson 2022 is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) as per the latest updates. However, the company has not revealed any official information on the price as of yet.
Interested buyers in India should wait for the launch of the SUV so that they can know the exact price. It is important to remember that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be revealed today, on Wednesday.
