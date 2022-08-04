Hyundai Tucson Facelift 2022 India: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specs
All New Hyundai Tucson Facelift 2022: Hyundai will launch the SUV in India officially on 10 August.
The New fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson Facelift is all set to be launched in India on 10 August 2022. According to the Korean automaker, the New Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV in India will showcase all-new premium flagship features that will definitely win the hearts of SUV lovers in the country.
The all-new Hyundai Tucson is designed to fulfil and meet the expectations of new-age SUV luxury seekers. It is a perfect fit for customers who are die-hard fans of the most advanced global technologies and are always on a lookout for a modern, classy, and chic SUV with stunning and enthralling features and specs.
Through its unique features like Iconic design, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), Bluelink technology, HD Audio Video Navigation System and many more, the Hyundai Tucson SUV will be definitely a perfect choice of mobility for Indian customers.
All-New Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Launch Date in India
The New-generation Hyundai Tucson Facelift will be officially launched in India on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The SUV has already been unveiled in India in the month of July.
Customers who want to get their hands on the all-new Hyundai Tucson Facelift SUV will get 5 colour options including Polar White, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Phantom Black, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.
Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Price Expectations
Although, the exact price of the all-new 4th generation Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV 2022 will be revealed on its official launch on 10 August 2022, according to some media reports, the New Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to be sold at a price of around Rs 25 to 30 lakh in India.
New-gen Hyundai TUCSON Facelift 2022: Features and Specifications
Following are some of the expected features and specs of the all-new Hyundai Tucson India:
A premium SUV with cutting-edge, sophisticated and progressive design along with head-turning and striking looks.
Advanced, stylish, and chic external features like taut surfaces, fluent, and accentuated creases.
10.25-inch digital driver's display.
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).
4-spoke steering wheel.
Large, comfortable, ventilated, and spacious seats.
The Indian version of Hyundai Tucson facelift has a large wheelbase compared to its global versions.
Advanced safety features like collision warning, blind spot warning, driver attention warning, forward & backward collision warning, lane departure warning, and safe departure warning, parking sensors (front & rear), 6 airbags, etc.
A 2.0-liter petrol engine and R 2.0 VGT diesel engine.
Automatic rain sensing wipers.
Sleek AC vents and touch based air condition controlling system.
Touch-based infotainment system, compatible for both Apple and Android care play.
Electric parking brake.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.