Hyundai Venue Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Features

Engine

The new Hyundai Venue comes in both Petrol and Diesel variants. The Kappa 1.0 turbo petrol engine produces the maximum power of 88.3kW and 172Nm torque, while Kappa 1.2MPi petrol engine churns the output of 63kW and 113.8Nm torque.

The diesel variant churns the output of 73.5kW power and 240Nm torque.

Exterior

Hyundai Venue sports a dark chrome grille and LED headlamps and tail-lamps. The car also comes with body-coloured bumper and skid plate design.

The SUV has been launched in seven colour variants: Phantom Black, Titan grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Fiery Red, Denim Blue, and Fiery Red Dual Tone.