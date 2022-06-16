Hyundai Venue Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Features
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Hyundai Venue.
South Korean carmaker Hyundai launched its new car Hyundai Venue 2022 in India on Thursday, 16 June 2022. Bookings for the same has already commenced. Interested customers can book the upcoming SUV at a token amount of Rs 21,000 from the official website of Hyundai India, or their nearest dealer.
Hyundai also revealed the price of different variants of Venue during the launch event. The launch event can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of Hyundai India.
Here are the details about the same.
2022 Hyundai Venue Price in India
Hyundai Venue has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh in India. Here are the different variants of the newly launched Hyundai Venue.
Kappa 1.2MPi petrol: Rs 7,53,100
Kappa 1.0 turbo GDi petrol: Rs 9,99,000
U2 1.5 CRDi Diesel: Rs 9,99,000
Hyundai Venue Specifications and Features
Engine
The new Hyundai Venue comes in both Petrol and Diesel variants. The Kappa 1.0 turbo petrol engine produces the maximum power of 88.3kW and 172Nm torque, while Kappa 1.2MPi petrol engine churns the output of 63kW and 113.8Nm torque.
The diesel variant churns the output of 73.5kW power and 240Nm torque.
Exterior
Hyundai Venue sports a dark chrome grille and LED headlamps and tail-lamps. The car also comes with body-coloured bumper and skid plate design.
The SUV has been launched in seven colour variants: Phantom Black, Titan grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Fiery Red, Denim Blue, and Fiery Red Dual Tone.
Interior
The Hyundai Venue comes with D-cut steering with two tone Black & Greige interiors.
It comes with 8-inch Infotainment system paired with multiple features like Android Auto & Apple Carplay, voice recognition, Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant, etc.
For more details about the newly launched Hyundai Venue, visit the official website of the company or contact your nearest dealer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.