Honda New BigWing Model Launch Today, 8 August 2022: Features, Specs, and Price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the premium bike BigWing today on 8 August 2022. The official teaser regarding the same was released on the official social media handles of the company. Although the company has not revealed much about the exact features and specifications of the bike, the official teaser has a tagline 'formidable' and reads as 'Hold onto your excitement as the Formidable is set to hit the street on 8th August.'

According to the company's official teaser on Twitter, the bike has a masculine perfection and is fast, fierce, fearless, and furious. There are many speculations doing rounds on the internet about the official launch. Some media reports suggested that the company might launch the Forza 350 maxi-scooter. A report by Autocar mentions that only few of these scooters were launched in the Indian markets and almost all of them were purchased and liked by the buyers.