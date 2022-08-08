ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch: Price, Booking in India, & Specifications

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price in India: The bookings of the model have officially begun in India for the buyers.

Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-awaited 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in India. People are excited to know the price and booking date of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the country. It is important to note that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs 1.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. To know more about the price, one can visit the nearest showroom of Royal Enfield or check the official website.

The official website that the buyers should visit to check the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price in India is royalenfield.com. The website contains all the latest details on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 so that buyers can take a look at them. They will also get to know about the booking and delivery date.

As per the latest official details available from the company, the bookings of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have officially begun in the country so interested buyers can book the model immediately.

2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Booking Date and Price Details in India

The latest details suggest that the deliveries of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is set to officially commence on 10 August 2022. The bookings of the model have begun in India so the buyers should be alert.

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom in the country. These details are provided by the company.

The variant-wise prices of the brand new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are mentioned below for the interested buyers in India:

Retro Hunter Factory Series - Rs 1.49 lakhs

Metro Hunter Dapper Series - Rs 1.63 lakhs

Metro Hunter Rebel Series - Rs 1.68 lakhs

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications in India

It is important to note that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in two variants which include the Retro and Metro. The model is set to be available in eight colours.

The colours for the Hunter Metro variant include Rebel Black, Rebel Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey.

The colours for the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro include Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM.

To know more about the specifications, one can check out the latest details from Royal Enfield on the website.

