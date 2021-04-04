Untiffining ‘Ulaganaayagan’ Kamal Haasan: MNM, Possible 3rd Front?

Kamal Haasan is known as the ‘Ulaganaayagan’ – one person, many faces. He is an actor, dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist, and politician. He has worked in over 220 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, and has completed more than 60 years in cinema.

He has won four National Film Awards, 19 Filmfare Awards, the Kalaimamani award, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan. He started his career as a child artist at the age of six in the film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. He has experimented with several styles and has never shied away from acting in films that have controversial messages on religion or terrorism. His popularity rose on the silver screen after he began hosting Bigg Boss Tamil in the past two years.