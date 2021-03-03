Jallikattu To Be International Sport: Kamal Haasan’s Manifesto 

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has promised Jallikattu a world arena as the party released its agenda for women and sports development on Wednesday, 3 February. The party intends to start a fitness programme in schools, colleges and homes.

It has also decided to set up a world class sports complex at every panchayat and turn traditional village sports like Jallikattu into an international spectator event. The party has also promised recognition to homemakers and single mothers.

Kamal Haasan launched the second phase of his party's campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at Chennai's Alandur.