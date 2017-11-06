Unboxing the Ulaganayagan Aka Kamal Haasan, on His Birthday

This is the unboxing event of the century. Give the iPhone X more iterations, it still won’t have the X factor that this one has.

It’s time to unbox the Ulaganayagan: Version 66.0.

There’s going to be quite a few goodies in the box. Some expected, some risque, and others plain naughty. The box is a one-of-a-kind limited edition. And, it’ll make you see double.

PS: Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan!