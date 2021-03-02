Kamal Haasan Ready to Lead 3rd Front in TN, in Talks With Parties

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is currently conducting interviews with potential candidates for MLA posts in Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies. Several of its top functionaries were engaged in selecting candidates and accepting nominations on Monday, 1 March. According to sources, the party looks to retain at least 170 seats of the 234 constituencies in the state. As far as the other seats are concerned they are in talks with allies.

"We are in talks with these four groups. We believe that MNM will provide a credible alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. We don't want any voters to fritter away," says a source in MNM.

Party sources tell TNM that Kamal Haasan is of the opinion that time is ripe for a third front in the state, following the demise of both J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.