MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth at Poes Garden Home

Superstar-turned-politician, Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan met his contemporary, Rajinikanth, at the latter’s Poes Garden Residence on Saturday, 20 February. The meeting was a 45-minute affair, reported Republic World.

A month earlier, Haasan had announced that he would meet the superstar to seek his support after Rajini announced his decision to not debut in politics over a health scare.

According to ANI, Haasan expressed his disappointment, adding, “I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me.”