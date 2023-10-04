ICC World Cup: Fingers Crossed on Recovery Process, Says Tim Southee

"It's been a crazy couple of weeks. A bit of a race against time to get here, but managed to get here and it's a great place to come. It's an awesome place to come and play cricket, let alone be a World Cup, in time. The excitement and passion they have for the sport is something you don’t experience in the rest of the world, leading to big excitement around the group," said Southee in an audio chat with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Southee went on to say that he has now started to bowl and is now aiming at increasing loads of his bowling powers, adding that the thumb is still tender. "It’s (the injury was) something new. Haven't done an injury like this before. I guess when something like that happens so close to a world event, your mind starts to drift towards that.”