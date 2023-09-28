2023 ICC World Cup: R Ashwin Replaces Injured Axar Patel in Indian Squad

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the Indian squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with Axar Patel missing out owing to an injury. With the inclusion of Ashwin, who was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side, India have confirmed their fifteen-member squad for the competition.

“Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result,” a report from ICC read.