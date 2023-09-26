ICC World Cup: Pak vs New Zealand Warm-up Match to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand, to be held on 29 September in Hyderabad, will be played behind closed doors, said an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The reason behind the warm-up game to be played behind closed doors has been cited ‘as per the advice of the local security agencies’ in Hyderabad. “The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund,” further said the update.
Hyderabad is one of three venues, alongside Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, to be hosting the warm-up matches of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup from 29 September to 3 October, before the tournament takes place from 5 October to 19 November.
Pakistan, the 1992 champions, will play their second warm-up match against Australia on 3 October – before their World Cup tournament opener takes place against the Netherlands on 6 October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed to IANS that the Pakistan squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup have been issued their visas less than 48 hours before their departure to India. With the visas now received, the Pakistan team is now scheduled to fly to Hyderabad from Lahore via Dubai in the early hours of 27 September.
The 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the 13th edition of the competition, will open with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 5 October.
Ten teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals, to be played in Mumbai and Kolkata. The final will be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)