ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

ICC World Cup: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to Join Sri Lanka Squad on 4 October

ICC World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, who suffered a hamstring injury during Asia Cup, will be returning tomorrow.

IANS
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to Join Sri Lanka Squad on 4 October
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup, will join the ICC Men's ODI World Cup squad on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Tuesday, 3 October.

Theekshana did not travel with the Sri Lanka squad when the team departed for India on 26 September.

The 23-year-old off-spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan and was subsequently ruled out of the final against India.
Also Read

India vs Netherlands Warm-up 2023: How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup Live Streaming

India vs Netherlands Warm-up 2023: How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The SLC also provided a medical update on wicketkeeper-batter Janith Perera, who experienced pain on his 'right shoulder', during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Bangladesh, saying the 33-year-old is currently "under medical treatment and is in the process of recovery."

Issuing an update on captain Dasun Shanaka, who is not taking part in Tuesday's warm-up game against Afghanistan, the country cricket board said the skipper "is recovering from a strain he experienced on his left elbow following the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×