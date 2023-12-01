Join Us On:
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Schedule, Start Date, Teams, Venue, and Live Streaming

Pro Kabaddi League or PKL 2023: The tournament will begin on Saturday, 2 December, as per the schedule.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Kabaddi
2 min read
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Schedule, Start Date, Teams, Venue, and Live Streaming
Pro Kabaddi League is back after a four-year hiatus. One should note that the schedule, teams, and format for the tenth season are already announced for interested viewers. You must take note of the schedule and live streaming details of the PKL 2023 in India. According to the latest official details, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is set to begin on Saturday, 2 December. You can go through the latest details about the tournament here if you want to watch it.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is scheduled to take place for two months, from 2 December to 21 February 2024. It is set to begin at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and then shift to each of the franchise's home cities. You should take note of the teams and schedule of the tournament here.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Schedule

The schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is stated below for those who want to know:

2-7 December 2023: Ahmedabad

8-13 December 2023: Bengaluru

15-20 December 2023: Pune

22-27 December 2023: Chennai

29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024: Noida

5-10 January 2024: Mumbai

2-17 January 2024: Jaipur

19-24 January 2024: Hyderabad

26-31 January 2024: Patna

2-7 February 2024: Delhi

9-14 February 2024: Kolkata

16-21 February 2024: Panchkula

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: PKL Teams

Let's take a look at the teams that will participate in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

  • Bengal Warriors

  • Bengaluru Bulls

  • Dabang Delhi KC

  • Gujarat Giants

  • Haryana Steelers

  • Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • Patna Pirates

  • Puneri Paltan

  • Tamil Thalaivas

  • Telugu Titans

  • U Mumba

  • UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: First Match Date and Time

The first match of the PKL 2023 will take place between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on Saturday, 2 December. The match will start at 8 am IST.

PKL 2023: First Match Venue

Gujarat Giants will play against Telugu Titans on Saturday, at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 or PKL on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Venues

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will be conducted across ten venues. The list of the venues is mentioned here:

  • The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

  • Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

  • Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

  • SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

  • Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

  • DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

  • SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

  • Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

  • Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League 

3 months
12 months
12 months
