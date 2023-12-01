Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Schedule, Start Date, Teams, Venue, and Live Streaming

Pro Kabaddi League is back after a four-year hiatus. One should note that the schedule, teams, and format for the tenth season are already announced for interested viewers. You must take note of the schedule and live streaming details of the PKL 2023 in India. According to the latest official details, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is set to begin on Saturday, 2 December. You can go through the latest details about the tournament here if you want to watch it.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is scheduled to take place for two months, from 2 December to 21 February 2024. It is set to begin at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and then shift to each of the franchise's home cities. You should take note of the teams and schedule of the tournament here.