PKL Schedule 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Team & Telecast of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) schedule 2023 has been officially released by the Mashal Sports - organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League. The 10th season of PKL will commence from 2 December 2023 with an opening match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad. It must be noted that currently the schedule has been announced for the league stage only. The PKL schedule for playoffs will be issued later by the concerned officials. PKL 2023 League Stage matches will conclude on 21 February 2024.

Some renowned Kabaddi players like Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, and Ajinkya Pawar will be seen in action during the oepning weekend of the upcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. Let us check out the full schedule of PKL 2023 including date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details.