Pro Kabaddi League: Season 10 Player Auction to Be Held on 8-9 September

Pro Kabaddi League: The season 10 of PKL will be beginning with the auction scheduled to be held on 8-9 September

IANS
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
The player auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 will be held here from 8-9 September, the organisers of the league, Mashal Sports, announced on Monday.

The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of over 500 players, including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, and Category D – INR 9 Lakh.

The domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further subdivided into 'All-Rounders, Defenders and Raiders within each category.

The teams also have a choice of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to six players under the Elite Retained Players classification under stipulated conditions in each PKL season.

The players, who are not retained by the franchises and from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

