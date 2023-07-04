Pro Kabaddi League: Season 10 Player Auction to Be Held on 8-9 September

The player auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 will be held here from 8-9 September, the organisers of the league, Mashal Sports, announced on Monday.

The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of over 500 players, including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.