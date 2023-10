Asian Games 2023 India Schedule On 7 Oct: Men's Cricket & Kabaddi Team In Action

We have finally come to the end of the Asian Games 2023 and tomorrow is the last day of the Asian Games events. Till now, India has won 22 gold medals, 34 silver medals, and 39 bronze medals. Now on 7 October 2023, the Indian men’s cricket team will face Afghanistan for the gold medal in Hangzhou and both Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will face Iran and Chinese Taipei and Iran, respectively.

We can expect multiple medals on Saturday in events like archery with players like Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Abhishek Verma. Both Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will also play for their medals. Deepak Punia will participate in wrestling at the Asian Games 2023 wrap while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be playing in the Badminton event. Now, let's have a look at the full schedule of India for the Asian Games 2023 on 7 October 2023.