IPL Auction 2024 Date & Time: When & Where To Watch the Auction Live?

The mini-auctions for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are scheduled for 19 December in Dubai. The 10 IPL teams will have to go through some major calculations to get the best set of players with their limited purse. The teams will have to keep multiple things in consideration including the high demand-short supply ratio of players with more focus on finding good Indian talent.
The list of released players raised some eyebrows as some crucial players are up for bidding now and the franchises will look to bid effectively to grab the best talent. A sum of ₹250 crore is allocated for the acquisition of 77 slots and 333 players are set to go under the hammer on Tuesday. Let's get a detailed information on the IPL Auction 2023 with date, time, venue, players with price list.
How Does the IPL Auction Work?
The players in the auction are divided into three categories – Indian capped, Indian uncapped, and overseas players. These players are then grouped again. The sets are based on the specialty – batters, all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers and spinners.
For a player to be sold, he has to enter the auction at a base price followed by teams making bids for him until it stops.
Unsold players can also re-enter the auction through accelerated rounds if franchises submit their names.
IPL Auction 2024: Date and Time
When is the IPL 2024 auction happening?
The IPL 2024 Auction will happen on December 19 2023.
When will the IPL 2024 auction start?
The IPL 2024 Auction will start from 1 PM IST.
IPL Auction 2024: Venue
Where will the IPL 2024 Auction take place?
For the first time, IPL 2024 Auction will not be held in India. The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
IPL Auction 2024: Players List With Price
|List Sr. No.
|Set No.
|Player Name
|Country
|2024 Set
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|1
|Harry Brook
|England
|BA1
|Capped
|200
|2
|1
|Travis Head
|Australia
|BA1
|Capped
|200
|3
|1
|Karun Nair
|India
|BA1
|Capped
|50
|4
|1
|Manish Pandey
|India
|BA1
|Capped
|50
|5
|1
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|BA1
|Capped
|100
|6
|1
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|BA1
|Capped
|200
|7
|1
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|BA1
|Capped
|200
|8
|2
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|AL1
|Capped
|200
|9
|2
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|AL1
|Capped
|200
|10
|2
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|AL1
|Capped
|150
|11
|2
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|AL1
|Capped
|100
|12
|2
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Afghanistan
|AL1
|Capped
|50
|13
|2
|Harshal Patel
|India
|AL1
|Capped
|200
|14
|2
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|AL1
|Capped
|50
|15
|2
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|AL1
|Capped
|200
|16
|2
|Chris Woakes
|England
|AL1
|Capped
|200
|17
|3
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|WK1
|Capped
|50
|18
|3
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|WK1
|Capped
|200
|19
|3
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|WK1
|Capped
|50
|20
|3
|Philip Salt
|England
|WK1
|Capped
|150
|21
|3
|Tristan Stubbs
|South Africa
|WK1
|Capped
|50
|22
|4
|Lockie Ferguson
|New Zealand
|FA1
|Capped
|200
|23
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|FA1
|Capped
|200
|24
|4
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|FA1
|Capped
|100
|25
|4
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|FA1
|Capped
|50
|26
|4
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|FA1
|Capped
|50
|27
|4
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|FA1
|Capped
|50
|28
|4
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|FA1
|Capped
|200
|29
|4
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|FA1
|Capped
|50
|30
|4
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|FA1
|Capped
|200
|31
|5
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|SP1
|Capped
|50
|32
|5
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|SP1
|Capped
|200
|33
|5
|Adil Rashid
|England
|SP1
|Capped
|200
|34
|5
|Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|SP1
|Capped
|50
|35
|5
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|SP1
|Capped
|50
|36
|5
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|SP1
|Capped
|75
|37
|6
|Priyansh Arya
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|38
|6
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|39
|6
|Shubham Dubey
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|40
|6
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|41
|6
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|42
|6
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|43
|6
|Manan Vohra
|India
|UBA1
|Uncapped
|20
|44
|7
|Raj Angad Bawa
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|45
|7
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|40
|46
|7
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|47
|7
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|48
|7
|Arshin Kulkarni
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|49
|7
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|50
|7
|Atit Sheth
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|51
|7
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|52
|7
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|UAL1
|Uncapped
|20
|53
|8
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|UWK1
|Uncapped
|20
|54
|8
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|UWK1
|Uncapped
|40
|55
|8
|Kumar Kushagra
|India
|UWK1
|Uncapped
|20
|56
|8
|Urvil Patel
|India
|UWK1
|Uncapped
|20
|57
|8
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|UWK1
|Uncapped
|20
|58
|9
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|59
|9
|Yash Dayal
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|60
|9
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|61
|9
|Ishan Porel
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|62
|9
|Akash Singh
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|63
|9
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|64
|9
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|UFA1
|Uncapped
|20
|65
|10
|Murgan Ashwin
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|66
|10
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|67
|10
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|68
|10
|M. Siddharth
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|69
|10
|Shiva Singh
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|70
|10
|Manav Suthar
|India
|USP1
|Uncapped
|20
|71
|11
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|BA2
|Capped
|75
|72
|11
|Alick Athanaze
|West Indies
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|73
|11
|Mark Chapman
|New Zealand
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|74
|11
|Samuel Hain
|England
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|75
|11
|Reeza Hendricks
|South Africa
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|76
|11
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|77
|11
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|BA2
|Capped
|150
|78
|11
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|BA2
|Capped
|150
|79
|11
|Ashton Turner
|Australia
|BA2
|Capped
|100
|80
|11
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|BA2
|Capped
|200
|81
|11
|James Vince
|England
|BA2
|Capped
|200
|82
|11
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|83
|11
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|BA2
|Capped
|50
|84
|12
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|200
|85
|12
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|100
|86
|12
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|87
|12
|Qais Ahamad
|Afghanistan
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|88
|12
|Rehan Ahmed
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|89
|12
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|AL2
|Capped
|75
|90
|12
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|91
|12
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|AL2
|Capped
|100
|92
|12
|Brydon Carse
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|93
|12
|Tom Curran
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|150
|94
|12
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|95
|12
|Matthew Forde
|West Indies
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|96
|12
|George Garton
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|97
|12
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|AL2
|Capped
|150
|98
|12
|George Linde
|South Africa
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|99
|12
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|100
|12
|Wiaan Mulder
|South Africa
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|101
|12
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|AL2
|Capped
|150
|102
|12
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|AL2
|Capped
|150
|103
|12
|Jamie Overton
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|200
|104
|12
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|AL2
|Capped
|75
|105
|12
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|AL2
|Capped
|100
|106
|12
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|150
|107
|12
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|108
|12
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|109
|12
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|110
|12
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|AL2
|Capped
|50
|111
|12
|David Willey
|England
|AL2
|Capped
|200
|112
|13
|Sam Billings
|England
|WK2
|Capped
|100
|113
|13
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|WK2
|Capped
|50
|114
|13
|Ben Duckett
|England
|WK2
|Capped
|200
|115
|13
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|WK2
|Capped
|75
|116
|14
|Varun Aaron
|India
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|117
|14
|Fareed Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|118
|14
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|119
|14
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|100
|120
|14
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|121
|14
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|122
|14
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|123
|14
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|124
|14
|Md Shoriful Islam
|Bangladesh
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|125
|14
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|FA2
|Capped
|100
|126
|14
|Spencer Johnson
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|127
|14
|Chris Jordan
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|150
|128
|14
|Siddharth Kaul
|India
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|129
|14
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|130
|14
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|131
|14
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|100
|132
|14
|Tymal Mills
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|150
|133
|14
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|FA2
|Capped
|100
|134
|14
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|135
|14
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|136
|14
|Richard Ngarava
|Zimbabwe
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|137
|14
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|FA2
|Capped
|100
|138
|14
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|FA2
|Capped
|200
|139
|14
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|150
|140
|14
|Ollie Robinson
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|141
|14
|George Scrimshaw
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|142
|14
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|FA2
|Capped
|150
|143
|14
|Barinder Sran
|India
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|144
|14
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|145
|14
|Olly Stone
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|75
|146
|14
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|147
|14
|Nuwan Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|148
|14
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|149
|14
|Lizaad Williams
|South Africa
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|150
|14
|Luke Wood
|England
|FA2
|Capped
|50
|151
|15
|Dinesh Bana
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|152
|15
|Swastik Chhikara
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|153
|15
|Rajat Dey
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|154
|15
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|155
|15
|Rithik Easwaran
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|156
|15
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|157
|15
|Nikhil Gangta
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|158
|15
|Sudip Gharami
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|159
|15
|Ansh Gosai
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|160
|15
|Azim Kazi
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|161
|15
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|162
|15
|Ankit Kumar
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|163
|15
|Bhupen Lalwani
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|164
|15
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|165
|15
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|166
|15
|Salman Nizar
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|167
|15
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|168
|15
|Akshat Raghuwanshi
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|169
|15
|Ekant Sen
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|170
|15
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|171
|15
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|172
|15
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|173
|15
|Himmat Singh
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|174
|15
|Virat Singh
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|175
|15
|Shashank Singh
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|176
|15
|Sumeet Verma
|India
|UBA2
|Uncapped
|20
|177
|16
|P.A. Abdul
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|178
|16
|Murugan Abhishek
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|179
|16
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|180
|16
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|181
|16
|Jass Inder Baidwan
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|182
|16
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|30
|183
|16
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|184
|16
|Vaisakh Chandran
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|185
|16
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|186
|16
|Raj Chaudhary
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|187
|16
|Ravi Chauhan
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|188
|16
|Ashwin Das
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|189
|16
|Aarya Desai
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|190
|16
|Vineet Dhankhar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|191
|16
|Naman Dhir
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|192
|16
|Harsh Dubey
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|193
|16
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|194
|16
|Jake Fraser-Mcgurk
|Australia
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|195
|16
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|196
|16
|Benny Howell
|England
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|40
|197
|16
|Saransh Jain
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|198
|16
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|199
|16
|Mohammad Kaif
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|200
|16
|Anshul Kamboj
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|201
|16
|Aman Khan
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|202
|16
|Mohd Arslan Khan
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|203
|16
|Musheer Khan
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|204
|16
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|205
|16
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|206
|16
|Manvanth Kumar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|207
|16
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|208
|16
|Dev Lakra
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|209
|16
|Nasir Lone
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|210
|16
|Kaushik Maity
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|211
|16
|Divij Mehra
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|212
|16
|Mani Sankar Mura Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|213
|16
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|214
|16
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|30
|215
|16
|Sanjay Pahal
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|216
|16
|Jitender Pal
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|217
|16
|Saumy Pandey
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|218
|16
|Ansh Patel
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|219
|16
|Sairaj Patil
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|220
|16
|Pradosh Paul
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|221
|16
|Shubham Singh Pundir
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|222
|16
|Atal Rai
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|223
|16
|Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|224
|16
|Mohit Rathee
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|225
|16
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|226
|16
|Rohit Rayudu
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|227
|16
|Aniketh Reddy
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|228
|16
|Mohit Redkar
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|229
|16
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|40
|230
|16
|Akash Sengupta
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|231
|16
|Ashutosh Sharma
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|232
|16
|Shivalik Sharma
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|233
|16
|Suryansh Shedge
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|234
|16
|Aradhya Shukla
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|235
|16
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|236
|16
|Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|237
|16
|Shashank Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|238
|16
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|239
|16
|Prenelan Subrayen
|South Africa
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|240
|16
|Ravi Teja
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|241
|16
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|242
|16
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|UAL2
|Uncapped
|20
|243
|16
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|UAL2
|Associate
|100
|244
|17
|Mohit Ahlawat
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|245
|17
|G. Ajitesh
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|246
|17
|Avanish Rao Aravelly
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|247
|17
|L.R. Chethan
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|248
|17
|Gourav Choudhary
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|249
|17
|Harvik Desai
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|250
|17
|Shakir Gandhi
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|251
|17
|Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|252
|17
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|253
|17
|Bhagmender Lather
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|254
|17
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|255
|17
|Robin Minz
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|256
|17
|Darshan Misal
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|257
|17
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|258
|17
|Prasad Pawar
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|259
|17
|Mahesh Pithiya
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|260
|17
|William Salzmann
|Australia
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|261
|17
|Bipin Saurabh
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|262
|17
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|263
|17
|K.L. Shrijith
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|264
|17
|Avneesh Sudha
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|265
|17
|Aditya Tare
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|266
|17
|Nihal Ullal
|India
|UWK2
|Uncapped
|20
|267
|18
|K.M Asif
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|268
|18
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|269
|18
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|270
|18
|Basit Bashir
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|271
|18
|Waseem Bashir
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|272
|18
|Sachin Bhosale
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|273
|18
|Devendra Singh Bora
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|274
|18
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|275
|18
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|276
|18
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|277
|18
|Mrinmoy Dutta
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|278
|18
|Vishal Godara
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|279
|18
|Money Grewal
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|280
|18
|Arpit Guleria
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|281
|18
|Mukhtar Hussain
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|282
|18
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|283
|18
|Shamar Joseph
|West Indies
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|284
|18
|Mohammed Kaif
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|285
|18
|Shubham Kapse
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|286
|18
|Devang Karamta
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|287
|18
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|288
|18
|Ravi Kumar
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|289
|18
|Ashwani Kumar
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|290
|18
|Raj Limbani
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|291
|18
|Kwena Maphaka
|South Africa
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|292
|18
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|293
|18
|Venkatesh Muralidhara
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|294
|18
|William O'Rourke
|New Zealand
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|295
|18
|Rakshan Readdi
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|296
|18
|Manish Reddy
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|297
|18
|Monish Reddy
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|298
|18
|Akhin Sathar
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|299
|18
|Divesh Sharma
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|300
|18
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|301
|18
|Abhilash Shetty
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|302
|18
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|303
|18
|Manit Singh
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|304
|18
|Gurjapneet Singh
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|305
|18
|Basil Thampi
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|30
|306
|18
|Paul Van Meekeren
|Netherland
|UFA2
|Associate
|20
|307
|18
|Nitin Verma
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|308
|18
|Chris Wood
|England
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|309
|18
|Gourav Yadav
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|310
|18
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|30
|311
|18
|Prithvi Raj Yarra
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|312
|18
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|UFA2
|Uncapped
|20
|313
|19
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|314
|19
|Mustaq Beg
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|315
|19
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|316
|19
|Ganesh Chaudhary
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|317
|19
|Prince Choudhary
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|318
|19
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|319
|19
|Jasmer Dhankhar
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|320
|19
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|321
|19
|Allah Ghazanfar
|Afghanistan
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|322
|19
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|323
|19
|Shreyas Gurav
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|324
|19
|Vishu Kashyap
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|325
|19
|S Midhun
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|30
|326
|19
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|USP2
|Uncapped
|30
|327
|19
|Bhuwan Rohilla
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|328
|19
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|329
|19
|Digvesh Singh
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|330
|19
|Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|331
|19
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|332
|19
|B. Surya
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
|333
|19
|Pankaj Yadav
|India
|USP2
|Uncapped
|20
IPL Auction 2024: Live Streaming
Where to watch the IPL 2024 Auction on TV?
The IPL 2024 Auction will be telecasted live on the Sports18 network.
Where to watch IPL Auction 2024 online?
If you will be streaming the auction online, you can use Jio Cinema app & website.
