IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 333 Players Vying for 77 Slots, Auction in Dubai Starts at 1pm IST

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: It's time for the big 'mini' IPL auction to get the 2024 season underway and this time the action has moved to Dubai for the first time.

There's a list of 333 players who will be auctioned today but there's only a maximum of 77 slots up for grabs in the 10 IPL franchises.

Gujarat Titans enter the auction with the biggest budget at Rs 38.15 crore. They are followed closely by Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 37.85 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs 32.2 crore). All squads must spend at least 75% of their purse during the auction. On the other end, Chennai Super Kings have the smallest auction budget at Rs 20.45 crore. However, they also have the fewest player slots to fill as they only have four.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the most vacancies to fill at 12 players. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants aren’t far behind with 11 and 10 slots available respectively. Again, Chennai Super Kings have the least openings with four.