Sold Players in IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 333 Players To Go Under Hammer

Sold Players List in IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The IPL Auction 2024 is scheduled for today on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. A total of 333 cricketers will go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
Out of all 333 players, 214 are Indians while as 119 are from overseas. The total number of slots are 77, out of which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price in the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 is Rs 2 crore.
Gujarat Titans has the highest purse balance of Rs 38.15 crore while as the Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest purse balance of Rs 13.15 crore. In the IPL 2024 Auction, the total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players is 215, and 2 players are from the associate nations.
23 players are to be slotted in highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore while as 13 players will be slotted under the reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.
Follow this live blog to know the names of all sold players in IPL 2024 Auction.
IPL 2024 Auction: Team Squads Before the Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy. Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, , Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (Traded) (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar.
