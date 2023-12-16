IPL Auction 2024: Post-Hardik Era at Gujarat Titans – 5 Players GT Can Target

In isolation, a team’s captain being traded to another team is not an unprecedented practice in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yet, Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians is unparalleled, for it is the first time a remarkably successful skipper – who led his team to two consecutive finals, and one title – has deserted the empire he built.
The Gujarat camp, however, can ill afford the luxury of pondering over bygones when they arrive in Dubai for 19 December’s auction, for they will need to assemble another title-worthy squad for their new leader, the youngest of them all, Shubman Gill.
Here, we will take a look at five players Gujarat Titans can target at the auction:
How Gujarat Titans’ Playing XI Currently Looks:
But before we get into the wishlist, it will be imperative to analyse the current make-up of their playing XI, so as to know for which positions they will need players.
Whilst his leadership attributes are yet to be put to the test, the Titans have a reliable opener in Shubman Gill. Considering Wriddhiman Saha is now 39 years of age, and did not have the best of seasons in IPL 2023. Coupled with Gujarat having the highest purse among all ten franchises, we could see them opting for a more explosive opening batter.
The next two slots have been occupied by two southpaws – Sai Sudharsan and David Miller, but Gujarat can certainly do with two middle-order acquisitions, one of whom must be a wicketkeeper.
Lastly, having released Alzarri Joseph, they will also need a frontline overseas speedster.
GT Purse & Slots Available – The Crucial Numbers
With Pandya’s departure freeing up Rs 15 crore, the Titans will be the wealthiest franchise at the auction, with Rs 38.15 crore to spend on a maximum of eight players. Having retained six foreigners, only a couple of those eight players could be overseas acquisitions.
5 Players Gujarat Titans Can Target
Now that we are well-versed with all things Gujarat Titans, from their requisitions to fund allocation, let us delve into their wishlist without any further ado.
Target 1 – Travis Head (Opener, Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)
Travis Head was always likely to find a bidder at the auction, considering his latest exploits in the shortest format, but he significantly increased his contract fee with a match-winning century at the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final. With the Titans looking for an opening batter – and an expressive one at that, considering Gill is not known for being aggressive from the get-go – Head will be the best fit.
In 23 T20I matches for the Aussies, Head has scored 554 runs at an average of 29.15, but more importantly, at a strike rate of 146.17. 203 of those runs came in just his last five appearances, which includes a 48-ball 91 against South Africa.
Target 2 – Shahrukh Khan (Middle-Order Batter, Base Price: Rs 40 Lakh)
Albeit already having an option in Abhinav Manohar, Titans might be interested in further strengthening their middle-order with the inclusion of Shahrukh Khan, with funds – yet again – not being a deterrent. Bought for Rs 9 crore, only 156 runs for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 do not justify the price tag, but the strike rate of 165.96 will solve a very specific problem for Gujarat, alleviating pressure off Rahul Tewatia.
After the IPL season, Shahrukh was also influential in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, leading his team Lyca Kovai Kings to their second consecutive title. He scored 133 runs in nine matches, where his average of 22.16 might seem underwhelming again, but his strike rate of 190 is bound to attract many IPL teams.
Target 3 – Harvik Desai (Wicketkeeper, Base Price: Rs 20 Lakh)
Should they opt for an overseas opener at Wriddhiman Saha’s expense, Gujarat will need reinforcement in their wicketkeeping arsenal. They will not have to look far though, for in localite Harvik Desai, they have the perfect replacement available.
At the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Harvik was Saurashthra’s highest, and the competition’s seventh-highest run-scorer, accumulating 336 runs in seven matches, at a commendable average of 67.20 and an equally impressive – if not even more – strike rate of 175.
Target 4 – Shardul Thakur (All-Rounder, Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)
It is certain that the Titans will not be able to procure a like-for-like replacement of Pandya, quite simply because the 333-strong auction list does not feature any Indian all-rounder of similar calibre. Albeit, should they still prefer to sign an Indian cricketer who can contribute in every department, Shardul Thakur could be a decent option.
Gujarat were among the three teams to bid for the player at the IPL 2022 auction, whilst Ashish Nehra – the team’s coach – has often been vocal in praising Thakur. While he did not have a season to remember in 2023, with 89 wickets and 286 runs to his name in this competition, he still remains a potent asset not many teams will turn down on.
Target 5 – Mitchell Starc (Pacer, Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)
Lastly, but perhaps most importantly – for it will not be a surprise if Gujarat spend the bulk of their purse on this specification – we arrive at overseas pace options, where no one appears to be more alluring than Mitchell Starc. Returning to IPL after nine long years, Starc is certain to be on the radar of multiple franchises, but none will have the resources of Gujarat.
Starc has been in good form, having scalped 16 wickets at the World Cup. While he might not have featured in T20 cricket recently, it was to manage his workload ahead of the World Cup. With the T20 version of the tournament now scheduled for next season, we could see the pacer unleashing his best version in this format.
