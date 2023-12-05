India vs South Africa 2023: T20I, ODI & Test Date, How To Watch Live Streaming

After winning a five-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian Cricket Team is gearing up to play against South Africa in a T20I, an ODI and a Test series, as per the latest details. It is important to note that Team India will start their tour of South Africa on 10 December 2023. The tour will continue till 7 January 2024. India vs South Africa 2023 Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be the first match after they lost the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. Cricket fans in the country should note the India vs South Africa 2023-24 match dates, schedule, live streaming, and other updates if they want to watch them. Fans should stay updated with the latest information.