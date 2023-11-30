India vs South Africa: India Announce Squad, Rohit-Virat To Sit Out T20Is & ODIs

Amid speculations of a return to the T20I format after a year, it has now been confirmed that the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will not be featuring in the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the squad for the South African tour, with Rohit being available for only the Test series.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against Austalia, India will travel to the rainbow nation, where they will contest in three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Test matches.