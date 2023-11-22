India vs Australia T20 Series: Squad, Schedule, & Where To Watch Live Streaming

According to the latest official details, the Australia men’s cricket team are touring India to play five T20I matches scheduled in November 2023. It is important to note that in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia won against India by 6 wickets. The Australian team toured India in September, to play three ODI matches where India won the first two. Fans should note that the India vs Australia T20 series is scheduled to begin on 23 November.

Before the T20I series begin, Suryakumar Yadav has been declared the captain of team India for the five-match tournament. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the vice-captain for the series. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Australia T20 series that will start on Thursday. You can watch the live streaming from anywhere you want on the planned dates.