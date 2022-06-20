Vedanta To Sell Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi; Activists Doubtful of Advt

The Vedanta Group has put its sprawling Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi up for sale. An advertisement to this effect was published on the company's official website on Monday, 20 June.

The company's sulphuric acid plant and copper refinery are also up for sale, as Expression of Interest has been advertised in collaboration with Axix Capital.

The advertisement has come as a surprise because, in the last few years, Vedanta has been appealing to the state government to reopen the plant.

The plant has been shut since 2018 on the orders of the Tamil Nadu government. In May 2018, locals in Thoothukudi protested against the expansion plan of the copper plant citing concerns that the plant was causing environmental pollution. At least 13 persons were killed and hundreds were injured in the police firing on the protest.