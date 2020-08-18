Vedanta-Owned Sterlite Copper Plant to Remain Shut: Madras HC

The Vedanta Argument



Vedanta alleged that the order by the state was just a knee-jerk reaction following public outcry and categorically denied violating environmental regulations and claimed hazardous waste identified by the Pollution Control Board had already been delisted.

Extent of Loss for the Company



The plant had a staff strength of 800 permanent and 3,500 contract workers. The closure of the plant led to 40 percent fall in copper production in the country.