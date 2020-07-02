No Justice in Sterlite Case So Far, How Long for Jeyaraj-Beniks?

A father and son. When they left home on 19 June to open shop, little did they know that it would be their last day seeing their family. By night, they were lying down in the Sathankulam police station bloodied and moaning in pain. The alleged brutal custodial death of Jeyaraj and Beniks sparked massive outrage with many demanding justice and condemning police brutality.

Injuries found on the bodies of the deceased, as mentioned in the postmortem report and the Magistrate's report citing accounts of several eyewitnesses can serve as prima facie evidence to charge the Sathankulam police with counts of murder, said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on 30 June.

Finally, after 11 days of uproar, inspector Sridhar, sub-inspector Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh and constable Murugan were arrested by CB-CID under IPC 302 (murder).

Constable Muthuraj has been held by the police but his name has not been added to the first information report (FIR) yet.

However, within 24 hours since the Kovilpatti Magistrate told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, that Thoothukudi Assistant Superintendent of Police D Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathaban had threatened him during the inquiry, they were given new postings.