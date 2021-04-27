SC Allows Vedanta to Run TN Sterlite Plant to Produce Oxygen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 April, allowed Vedanta to operate the oxygen production unit at its Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu, on a stand-alone basis.

This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi for four months to augment the state's oxygen production.

"Vedanta can open the plant to produce only medical-grade oxygen. The order is passed only in light of the national need for oxygen," the apex court said, according to LiveLaw.

The order will not create any equities in favour of Vedanta, it added.

The direction came on a plea seeking re-opening of the copper plant in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis.