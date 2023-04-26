Poonch Attack Caps Violence in Jammu & Kashmir; Hampers India-Pakistan Detente

The back-to-back attacks in Jammu over the past year, of which the ambush near Bhata Durian village is the latest addition, have rekindled apprehensions including whether the assailants comprise the same group responsible for the massacre of six Hindu civilians in Dangri village in Rajouri earlier this year. Questions have also surfaced as to how the militants have managed to survive in the dense forests of the Rajouri-Poonch belt for so long without civilian support.

“It’s a fact that Dangri attackers were not neutralised, it is also a fact that in 2021, the same area witnessed an attack in which nine troops were killed. Again those terrorists also remain untraced,” Shesh Paul Vaid, Former Director General of J&K Police told The Quint. “Normally, their survival training is such that they can survive for as long as 10 to 15 days. But if indeed they are the same people who perpetrated Dangri attacks, then they have been at large for too long.”

On 20 April, a three-vehicle motorcade of RR, a specialised counter-insurgency wing of the Army, was driving through a road along a forested ridge near Tota Gali between Bhimber and Bhata Durian when the militants ambushed the convoy from three sides. One of the vehicles ended up catching fire because its diesel tank came under gunfire. Investigators also believe that militants simultaneously attacked the convoy with grenades.