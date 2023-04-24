Poonch Attack: India May Reconsider Invite but Can’t Solve Pakistan’s Extremism

First, the attack in Poonch that involved the use of some incendiary devices, perhaps, grenades, and involved at least four terrorists who then fired into the burning vehicle. That means a seasoned terror group who was possibly in the heavily forested area probably weeks before the attack.

Intelligence would have certainly picked up traces, but unlike what the public thinks, it is impossible to prevent every attack particularly when the group retains radio silence and uses this particular topography to emerge anywhere along the road. The PAFF which has claimed it, had earlier claimed an attack on an Army patrol in October 2021, killing five personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Surankote forest.

The group released a propaganda video thereafter, that speaks of organisation and a certain capability similar to the Lashkar e Tayyba(LeT). It is now the thing for terrorists to adopt names like 'Terrorist Resistance Front‘—another group active in the Valley.