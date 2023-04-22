'Mandeep Singh Shaheed Ho Gaye': Poonch Martyr's Wife Recalls Army's Phone Call

"I got a call at 6.15 pm. The officer asked me if I was Mandeep Singh's wife. He asked me if any other family members or children are around. I sensed something was wrong. I told the officer that I am brave and he can tell me whatever it is. He said that Sardar Mandeep Singh has been killed in an attack. I could not believe him as I had spoken to my husband at 12:00 pm," said Jagdeep Kaur, the wife of slain Army jawan Havaldar Mandeep Singh (39) who was martyred after an army vehicle was ambushed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday, 20 April.

Her house in Chankoian Kalan village in Punjab’s Ludhiana has been flooded by relatives and visitors ever since the news of Mandeep Singh's martyrdom spread.