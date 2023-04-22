Harjinder Kaur's Husband Was Martyred 30 Yrs Ago. Today, Her Son Is a Martyr Too

The family did not know of the attack or about Kulwant's martyrdom till 6:00 am the next day. After the Army failed to establish contact with the family, an official got in touch with former army jawan Naib Singh (56) from the village.

"I got a call around 5:00 pm. The Army was trying to trace the family. They sent me the Aadhaar card and other personal details of him. There are two Whatsapp groups that the village has, so I put the details on those groups at around 10:00 pm in the night. The family came to know only at 6:00 am the next day," he said.