Abstention Does Not Mean Opposition: On India's Current Policy Towards Palestine

The view in some circles in India that we should have taken leadership and worked with the Global South to forge a consensus on the UNGA resolution so that we could vote in its favour rather than having to abstain is naive. Iran, Turkey, the major Arab states, Pakistan or Malaysia would not have yielded to India a leadership role on this Arab/Islamic issue.

This view also does not take into account that the US is determined to support Israel in its bid to destroy Hamas, which is why it supports a humanitarian pause to let humanitarian relief go into Gaza but opposes a durable ceasefire as that would allow the Hamas to “refit”. India would have had to persuade the US to change its declared position. It would have to deal with divisions amongst European countries.

Some have voted for the resolution and others have voted against or abstained. Most wanted a condemnation of Hamas’ 7 October terrorist attacks. The Arab countries, whatever their views in private about Hamas, just could not afford politically to condemn its actions as terrorism in view of the highly charged public opinion in their own countries consequent to Israel’s terrible retaliation.

Vote bank politics and domestic political concerns should not enter the domain of India's foreign policy. On terrorism, there should be no equivocation in our body politic, as we have grievously suffered from it as a nation and the threat to us is not over. It could be revived by elements which may draw inspiration from what Hamas has succeeded in doing against a powerful security state like Israel.

