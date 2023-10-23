Egypt Is One of the Most Crucial Players in the Israel-Hamas War and in Gaza

As the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week, Egypt concluded a peace summit in Cairo on 21 October, with Arab and European leaders and diplomats. It yielded nothing concrete but brought into focus the role of Egypt in this conflict.

Egypt plays a major role in the region as the Arab world's cultural and military powerhouse. And its relations with Palestinians have been complex.

The Gaza Strip crosses into the Sinai Desert in the south, and after the 1948 war that the Arab states initiated against Israel, Egypt occupied Gaza.