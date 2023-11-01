Israel-Hamas War: The Likely Geopolitical Turbulence in the Middle East

The conflict that began during the early hours of 7 October this year, following the brazen terror attacks carried out by the Gaza Strip-based Hamas against Israel, is not coming to an end any time soon.

Instead, the situation on the ground is getting grimmer with each passing day, and the repercussions both in the wider Middle Eastern region and in different parts of the world have become discernible.

Alongside the internal dynamics within the Israeli and the larger Palestinian societies (both in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), there are already signs of the implications of the ongoing conflict vis-à-vis the regional geopolitics of the Middle East.