Gaza Blackout: Israel Expands Ground Operation but What Is the Endgame?

The best indicator of the worsening situation in Gaza is the fact that as of Saturday, 28 October, internet and communications have largely ceased to function. Not surprisingly, this coincides with the “new phase” in Israeli military activities – intensified aerial bombing and ground attacks at two locations in north and central Gaza.

Behind the communications blackout, it becomes difficult to assess the consequences of violence that are being unleashed.

Asked directly whether Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had targeted the telecommunications system, an Israeli military spokesman said, “We do what we have to do to secure our forces.”