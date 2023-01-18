Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Talks With India: What Was His Message to Modi?

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for “serious and sincere talks” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir” during an interview that aired on Monday, 16 January.

During an interview to Arabic TV news channel Al Arabiya, Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three massive wars with its neighbours, India, and further stressed that it wants peace with New Delhi.

He said, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people."