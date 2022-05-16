Pakistan's Brothers Sharif and the Curious Case of a Confused Cat Family

At this point in Pakistan’s politics, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it’s Sharif’s world and we are just living in it.

The last time you read me (if you read me), I narrated the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. With every regime change, the people of Pakistan set their expectations bar at the top floor of Burj Khalifa, or let’s just say at the top of the pointed needle of Burj Khalifa. We expect the change to happen at a speed that even Flash would consider resigning from Marvel.

Like several years ago and many years to come, the political transition yet again brought the Sharif brothers of Pakistan Muslim League - N (PML-N) into power, with the reigns of the country in Shehbaz Sharif’s hands, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif. We are currently living in Sharif inception. There is a Sharif within a Sharif and then another sharif. Party supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab’s Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. If we had a dollar for every Sharif we have right now, we wouldn’t be needing IMF to save us.