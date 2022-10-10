India at UNHRC: What Explains New Delhi’s No Vote on Uighur Crisis in China

India’s position at the UNHRC is part realpolitik and part principle though South Block officials claim that New Delhi makes it a practice not to vote on country-specific resolutions at the 47-member UNHRC. But it does so, not out of high principle but the practical dictum of doing unto others as they do unto you.

India’s own observance of human rights practices is not particularly notable. In 2018, a UNHRC report that looked at both the Indian and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir called for international inquiry into multiple violations of human rights there.

In 2021, in her statement to the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, Bachelet criticised India on account of the use of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA), pressure on journalists and frequent blackouts in J & K. She has also criticised China’s refusal to allow her access to Xinjiang.

The 2021 US State Department report on India in relation to human rights talked of “Significant human rights issues including credible reports of unlawful arbitrary killings…torture… arbitrary arrest and detention by government authorities; political prisoners or detainees…violence, threats of violence, or unjustified arrests or prosecutions against journalists….”