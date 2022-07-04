Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Arrested in J&K Was BJP's Social Media Incharge

Talib Shah was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts at Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts,” the ADGP said after his arrest.

He said it was revealed during preliminary questioning that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman.

The arrest of the duo followed the unearthing of a module headed by Shah in Rajouri district on 28 June, which was behind the recent series of explosions in the district.

While two terror operatives of the outfit were arrested along with five Improvised Explosive Devices, Talib Shah was on the run and had moved towards the higher reaches into nearby Reasi district to escape the dragnet of security forces.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," Office of J&K Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha tweeted.