Jaishankar In Austria: Music & Diplomacy Go Hand In Hand For The Indian Minister

There is little doubt that Austria wishes to upgrade its ties, especially in the economic and commercial sectors with India. It also wants to ensure that India is willing to take back the increasing number of its nationals who are illegally trying to find their way into this Central European country.

While these are bilateral matters, what the Austrians like other European countries really want from India at this stage is to intervene with Russia to wind up the Ukraine war.

In this context, Schallenberg’s comments at the joint press conference after his talks with Jaishankar on 2 January were significant. He said that it was a "good sign” that India "now holds the G20 Presidency”. He also added, "And yes, we have high expectations. We count on India."